Post COVID-19, the global logistics market size is projected to grow from USD 2,734 billion in 2020 to USD 3,215 billion by 2021, at a Y-O-Y of 17.6%.



The major drivers of this market are increasing focus on the continued supply of essential commodities, creation of supply chain stabilization task force to fight COVID-19, and growing demand and distribution of personal protective equipment. The factors that restrain the market are labor shortage and a shortage of COVID-19 testing kits. The projection for 2021 is estimated to be down by over 10-15% as compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimation.



FMCG is expected to have the largest market sizing in the global logistics market during the forecast period



FMCG and healthcare are among the major industries facing prominent logistics challenges. Most consumers are experiencing the fear of limited availability of fast-moving consumer goods as well as healthcare goods such as disinfectants. Most countries are experiencing supply pressure due to panic buying by consumers amid COVID-19 impact. As a result, FMCG companies are continuously tracking the current situation and are coming up with new strategies to ensure continued supply.



The agriculture sector has been exempted from the restrictions laid by the countries. This has ensured sufficient supplies of food and other daily needs products. E-groceries continue to meet the increasing demand for daily supplies by the consumers. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart Grocery application hit all-time high downloads in the US.



Roadways is the largest segment for the logistics market by mode of transport.



Roadways are relatively less affected by the COVID-19's impact on the logistics sector when compared with airways and waterways. Trucking is seen as a critical mode of transport amid the pandemic. However, the primary concern faced by the road transport segment is driver shortage and ensuring the health safety of the available drivers as well as their infrastructure. Being the preferred mode of transport for essential goods, road transport is relied upon heavily for the continued supply of food, medicine, and other essential products.



Asia Pacific to have the largest market size during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest logistics market size as the region has taken stringent and quite early measures to contain the virus outspread. China has started to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than any other country. Only some provinces of the entire country are in lockdown after the second wave of COVID-19. The World Health Organization has also appreciated India's control over the spread of the pandemic. This has allowed the logistics and supply chain companies to meet consumer demands during the pandemic situation.



The supply of vital products in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan has also regained normalcy. Thus, Asia Pacific region is expected to show positive signs in the near future as the supply chain industry recovers gradually.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Covid-19'S Pace of Global Propagation is Unprecedented

1.2 Impact on the Gdp of Major Countries

1.3 Definition of Scenarios (Pessimistic, Realistic, & Optimistic)

(Statistics on Covid-19 Cases and Deaths by Geography; Worst Affected Countries and Key Measures (Which May Affect Businesses) Taken to Overcome the Pandemic)



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Assumption

2.2 Primary Assumptions

2.3 Inclusion/Exclusion

2.4 Stakeholders



3 Covid 19 Impact on Logistics and Supply Chain Ecosystem

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Covid Impact on Overall Ecosystem and Key Stakeholders

3.2.1 Material Suppliers

3.2.2 Manufacturers

3.2.3 Warehousing and Transportation

3.2.4 Wholesalers/Distributors

3.2.5 Retailers

3.3 Key Strategies Adopted by Supply Chain Participants

3.3.1 Managing Critical Supply Chain Operations and Logistics Services

3.3.2 Health and Safety of Staff and Customers

3.3.3 Cost and Capacity Optimisation

3.3.4 Technology Use Cases and Innovation

3.3.5 Risk Management and Business Continuity

3.4 Business Opportunities (Top Gainers V/S Top Losers)

3.4.1 Inventory Management, Procurement

3.4.2 Warehousing and Transportation

3.4.3 Distribution/Logistics

3.5 Macro-Economic Indicators

3.5.1 Short Term Drivers

3.5.2 Short Term Restraints

(This Chapter Will Include An Overview of Logistics and Supply Chain Ecosystem and Impact of Covid-19 of Each Stakeholder Group, Recommendations & Best Practices Followed Across Industry Verticals)



4 Covid-19 Impact on Supply Chain Functions

4.1 Planning & Strategy

4.2 Sourcing

4.3 Manufacturing/Production

4.4 Delivery/Logistics

4.5 Return System

(The Chapter Will Include Qualitative Information on Covid-19 Impact Across These Aspects, Key Corrective Measures Taken by the Companies to Minimize the Damage)



5 Impact of Covid-19 on Logistics Market Size, by Industry Vertical

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Automotive

5.3 FMCG

5.4 Healthcare

5.5 Energy & Utilities

5.6 Industrial Machinery & Equipment

(The Chapter Will Include the Impact (In Terms of Revenue and Growth/Decline - 2018 to 2021) on Overall Logistics Market for Each Industry Vertical; Key Logistics Trends Observed Across Each Industry Amid the Pandemic)



6 Impact of Covid-19 on Logistics Market Size, by Mode of Transport

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Roadways

6.3 Railways

6.4 Maritime

6.5 Airways

6.6 Biggest Gainers & Losers, by Mode of Transport

(The Chapter Will Cover the Impact of Covid-19 (In Terms of Revenue and Growth/Decline - 2018 to 2021) on Overall Logistics Market; the Chapter Would Also Cover the Key Trends Observed Across Each Mode of Transport)



7 Impact of Covid-19 on Logistics Market Size, by Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Asia-Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.4 North America

7.5 Rest of the World

Companies Mentioned



CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL

FedEx

Hitachi Transport System

Kenco Group

Kuehne+Nagel

SNCF

UPS

XPO Logistics

