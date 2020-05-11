Company Estimates 4000 National Commercials to Reach over 50 Million Listeners on Sirius Xm Radio

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) (“MamaMancini’s” or the “Company”), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced the launch of a major national marketing campaign on Sirius XM Radio to promote MamaMancini’s new Plant-Based Meatballs and Sauce, made with Beyond Beef®, a plant-based ground meat made by Beyond Meat®.

Starting on May 11, 2020, the campaign will air on an estimated 25 Sirius Xm channels with up to 4,000 commercials during the three month campaign period. Channels included on the campaign include Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, Fox Headline News, CNN HLN, Fox Business, Comedy Central, ESPN, Bloomberg, CNBC, and many more. The Company estimates that the average high-level news and talk radio listener will hear a MamaMancini’s commercial over 10 times during the course of the campaign, reaching an aggregate of over 50 million consumers.

In addition to the Sirius Campaign, the Company will continue its high velocity social media efforts on Facebook, Instagram and other leading social media networks. The campaign will highlight MamaMancini's Plant-Based Meatballs and Sauce made with Beyond Beef, which are available throughout the country in select Sam's Club locations, as well as the QVC website and on-air live presentations, which are shipped directly to customers. QVC is the world's largest direct to consumer marketer.

“Consumers are looking for delicious, plant-based proteins and our meatballs are the perfect solution as Beyond Beef’s high quality, texture, taste and nutritional profile meet all major consumer expectations,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “As the country returns to normal activities, we believe the trend towards plant-based options will continue to grow. We look forward to providing our investors with updates on our financial progress and the success of our marketing efforts going forward.”

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sams Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company has a major presence on QVC, the largest direct to consumer marketer in the world. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.