23 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on online on-demand food delivery services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for convenient food ordering, increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators and multiple cost and operational benefits to restaurants. In addition, the rising demand for convenient food ordering is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The online on-demand food delivery services market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The online on-demand food delivery services market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Order-focused food delivery services

• Logistics-focused food delivery services



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies rising popularity of social media as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand food delivery services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing emphasis on cybersecurity measures and growing prominence of technology and IoT devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our online on-demand food delivery services market covers the following areas:

• Online on-demand food delivery services market sizing

• Online on-demand food delivery services market forecast

• Online on-demand food delivery services market industry analysis





