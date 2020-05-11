Karl Johnson to Lead Division and Drive Growth

SOMERSET, N.J., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, including telehealth, announced the appointment of Karl Johnson as division president of MTBC Force - the company’s new offering that helps industry vendors scale their services. MTBC Force has grown rapidly since its launch and is quickly becoming a market-leader in partner-services for healthcare IT and revenue cycle management vendors.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead MTBC Force,” said Karl Johnson, Division President of MTBC Force. “We’ve already seen a tremendous response to our offering and I look forward to continuing to grow MTBC Force. Since so many vendors in our space lack the human capital and technology to grow, this offering has proven instrumental in providing quick, cost-effective ways to support both new business opportunities and to enhance existing capabilities.”

“We’ve been very encouraged by the positive response we’ve received since we launched our vendor partnership initiative during the second half of 2019,” said Stephen Snyder, MTBC CEO. “This successful partnership initiative gave birth to our MTBC Force offering and division in March of this year. Adding Karl as division president further positions MTBC Force to be a key growth driver during 2020 and beyond.”

MTBC Force enables its partners to access MTBC’s unique and dedicated team, including R&D resources and platform-agnostic professionals to handle administrative and back-office-support tasks. MTBC’s EHR, practice management, and telehealth platform is also available on a white-label basis, and through a team of more than 400 software engineers, providing development and custom development support to help companies customize and integrate software into their existing platforms.

Karl Johnson has more than 20 years of C-Level experience working with large revenue cycle management companies, group practices, and hospitals in various capacities with a focus on driving growth. Most recently, Johnson served as SVP, Partnerships for MTBC.

Those interested in learning more about MTBC Force may contact Karl Johnson, kjohnson@mtbc.com , or (732) 873-5133.

