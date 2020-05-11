WHITEHALL, Ohio, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (OTCQX: HLAN), today parent company of Heartland Bank, today announced that it has once again been named to American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts. In its May 2020 issue, American Banker ranked Heartland 58th on its Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts list based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/19 (Source: Capital Performance Group).



“We are honored to have made American Banker’s Top 200 list for the twelfth consecutive year,” said G. Scott McComb, CEO and Chairman of Heartland BancCorp. “Being listed in the Top 200 is a validation of our success in focusing on strong relationships with our clients, communities and shareholders.”

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 19 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.