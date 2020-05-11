PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As restaurants develop innovative solutions to keep serving their communities, Upserve is doing all we can to be as creative and innovative as our customers; building the tools restaurants need to not only survive but thrive in this new economy.
Upserve is offering its Virtual POS and Online Ordering tools for free for 12 months to any restaurant.
“Restaurants play a vital role in all of our communities,” said CEO Sheryl Hoskins. “At Upserve, we’re doing everything we can to make sure our customers are not only surviving this situation but finding unique ways to pivot their business and truly thrive. And we’re happy to welcome our free Online Ordering restaurants to the Upserve family during this crisis.”
We are now seeing dozens of restaurants return to pre-dining ban sales levels with just Online Ordering.
We are also expanding the reach, usability, and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities of our Online Ordering Platform to drive greater revenues for restaurants while enhancing the online guest experience.
Keeping Restaurants and Guests Safe: Contact-Free Payments on Upserve Mobile POS.
To start using Upserve Online Ordering for free for 12 months or to learn more about contact-free payments, visit upserve.com.
