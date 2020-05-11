The Embraer Phenom 100 is a modern luxury small cabin jet with executive accommodations for six passengers and a range of 1,178 nautical miles for quick short-range travel. The recently renovated interior includes a new wool carpet and in-flight entertainment, paired with good headroom and space to maximize passenger comfort.

Silver Air, the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, New York and Florida, has signed a Phenom 100 to its Los Angeles-based fleet at Van Nuys Airport (VNY).

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air , the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, New York and Florida, has signed a Phenom 100 to its Los Angeles-based fleet at Van Nuys Airport (VNY).



“There has been a growing demand for small cabin charter lift in the LA Basin,” says Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “The Phenom 100 is the perfect aircraft for non-stop short trips up and down California and beyond.”

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

Silver Air manages an expanding international fleet of light to large-cabin jets from Boeing, Gulfstream, Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech with bases across the United States while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

The safety of clients has always been a number one priority for Silver Air. To address the health concerns of air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company recently developed COVID-19 Cleared , an industry-leading program, developed with the support of medical professionals and infectious disease experts to eliminate all infectious touch points for the passenger and crew.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned a WYVERN Wingman certification and an ARGUS Platinum rating. The company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

For more information on Silver Air visit http://www.silverair.com/ .

Follow Silver Air at www.facebook.com/FlySilverAir , www.twitter.com/FlySilverAir , and www.instagram.com/FlySilverAir .

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets. Silver Air is a WYVERN Wingman certified operator, is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

