NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that it has acquired all US and Canadian rights to The G’s film ALL FOR NIKKI, a comedy starring Grant Harvey (“Animal Kingdom”), Gia Mantegna (“The Dead Girls Detective Agency”) and Andrew Bowen (“Magic City”).



Directed by Brandon Willer, ALL FOR NIKKI is an action-comedy which follows a band of unlikely criminals. A failed musician and the wife of a rock star find themselves partying hard in the Hollywood hills until an accident prompts a drug-fueled call to 911. When two newly partnered paramedics arrive on the scene, lifesaving turns to larceny as they attempt to rob the dysfunctional couple, sending the group on a dark, hilarious adventure into the Los Angeles night.

The film is releasing On Demand, Digital & DVD May 12. Pre-order ALL FOR NIKKI on Apple now, and it will be available to Own or Rent on Amazon, FandangoNow, VUDU, PlayStation and more.

“Clever, fast-paced and stylish, ALL FOR NIKKI takes viewers on an intense and hilarious thrill ride filled with memorable characters and outrageous plot twists,” said Yolanda Macias, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions and Digital Sales at Cinedigm. “Given the current global situation with widespread stay at home orders, the film delivers a welcome and fun, adrenaline-fueled escape.”

"We're just really happy to have brought ALL FOR NIKKI to its full potential and hope that people enjoy watching it as much as we did making it," said Gia Mantegna and Grant Harvey of The G’s.

ALL FOR NIKKI was produced by Darby Parker & Jack Gilardi, Jr. Executive producers include Larry Hummel, Michael Kernan, Jay Giannone, Grant Harvey, Gia Mantegna & Michael Milford. Co-Executive producers are Marc Manus, Michael Kuciak & David Scharf, with Scot Beidelman & Gordon Michael as Co-Producer.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com

PRESS CONTACT