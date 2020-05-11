SURREY, British Columbia, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Tag Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Gray, Director of Sales for Western Canada to the VANTAGE TAG TEAM. Grant a PGA of Canada Golf Professional since 1990 is looking forward to introducing the Infinity Tag System, Pacer Single Rider Golf Cart and all other products and programs being introduced to the golf industry in the said territories.



Grant (GG) brings 11 years’ experience as Business Development Manager for the PGA of British Columbia and being responsible for raising sponsorship revenue for all PGA Championships, seminars and industry buying show in British Columbia. He also brings broad relationships personal and corporate with golf courses and municipalities across Western Canada. Grant has also been very active with British Columbia minor hockey and introducing the game of golf to thousands of young golfers across the province known as “Canucks Junior Golf Week”.

“We are entering the market with a proven brand THE INFINITY HD TAG SYSTEM which will continue to capitalize the market quickly. I am extremely pleased and excited to add such a talented and respected Director to Western Canada. Grants history and sales ability will quickly add to our Global Installation base and look forward to working with GG” commented Patrick Parenti, Vice President Vantage Tag Systems.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Vantage Tag Systems. After 11 amazing years with the PGA of BC and long-time PGA professional, I have established many incredible friendships and business relationships with PGA members throughout the Country. I am extremely excited about Vantage Tag’s advanced leading technology products and look forward to promoting these amazing products to my fellow professionals and golf facilities throughout the Country” commented Grant Gray, Director of Sales for Western Canada

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Our clients use VTS unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, RAPTOR and PACER, single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/



