SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) together with Emergence , Horizons Ventures , Maven Ventures , and Sequoia Capital , all investors in the company, announced that Docket has won first place in their Marketplace App competition which was announced at Zoomtopia in October of 2019.



Docket provides a platform specifically made for client engagement meetings, combining advanced meeting templates, workflows, and integrations with AI-enhanced reporting and feedback, to offer a better meeting process and higher satisfaction in every engagement. The Docket for Zoom integration allows users to create, facilitate, and collaborate on the work that takes place before, during and after meetings. Docket’s workspace tools give individuals and teams greater clarity, transparency, and alignment from their meetings. The Zoom App Marketplace Competition, which was open to privately held companies leveraging Zoom’s video-first unified communications platform provided entrepreneurs the opportunity to ideate, grow their reach and users, and add value and happiness to Zoom customers through innovative new integrations and functionality.

Docket will receive up to $2M in funding from the leading venture firms that participated in the competition. The company will also receive an advisory session with senior Zoom product experts, priority development support from the Zoom platform team, a DTEN D7 55” all-in-one interactive whiteboard with a 3-year Zoom Rooms license, and 10 Zoom Pro licenses for three years. All finalists also received a Logitech Pro Personal Video Collaboration Kit Sponsored by Logitech.

About the Zoom App Marketplace

The Zoom App Marketplace, which boasts over 400 integrations and more than 800 million API calls a month (as of Q4 FY20), brings together integrations built by Zoom and third-party developers, making it easy for customers and developers to extend Zoom’s product portfolio with new functionalities. Apps in Zoom’s marketplace are vetted by Zoom for security, privacy, and user experience. The marketplace features apps and bots from top technology companies.

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us.

About Emergence

Emergence is the leading venture capital firm focused on early-stage enterprise companies. Its mission is to be the most valuable partner to the companies that are changing the way the world works. In 2017, the firm was named Venture Firm of the Year by the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA). The firm’s investments include companies such as Salesforce (CRM), Veeva Systems (VEEV), Box (BOX), SuccessFactors (SFSF, acquired by SAP), Yammer (acquired by Microsoft), Zoom, ServiceMax (acquired by GE) and Intaact (acquired by Sage). For more information on Emergence, visit http://www.emcap.com and follow @emergencecap .

About Horizons Ventures

Horizons Ventures, the private investment arm of Mr. Li Ka-shing, is a leading investor in some of the world’s most innovative companies and disruptive technologies including Spotify, Siri, Zoom, Improbable, Impossible Foods and Perfect Day. For more information on Horizons Ventures, please visit horizonsventures.com.

About Maven Ventures

Maven Ventures is a leading seed-stage venture capital fund investing in software startups used by millions of consumers everyday to make their lives better. We invest in bold founders with a "vision worth fighting for" and the potential to build billion-dollar businesses that will improve the world. Select investments include Zoom (IPO), Cruise Automation (Acquired by GM), Chariot (Acquired by Ford), and many more. Find more information at www.mavenventures.com and read more about our latest Maven Fund III in Forbes.

About Sequoia

Sequoia helps daring founders build legendary companies from idea to IPO and beyond. We spur founders to push the boundaries of what’s possible. In partnering with Sequoia, companies benefit from 48 years of tribal knowledge from working with founders like Steve Jobs, Larry Ellison, Larry Page, Jan Koum, Brian Chesky, Drew Houston, Adi Tatarko, Julia Hartz and Jack Dorsey. In aggregate, Sequoia-backed companies account for more than 20% of NASDAQ's total value. From the beginning, the vast majority of money we invest has been on behalf of non-profits and schools like the Ford Foundation, Mayo Clinic and MIT, which means founders’ accomplishments make a meaningful difference.

