NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Teri List-Stoll as a member of its Board of Directors. She will serve as the Chairperson of the company’s Audit Committee, as well as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.



As chair of Audit, Ms. List-Stoll will provide oversight of the company’s accounting practices, system of internal controls, audit processes and financial reporting processes. In addition to DoubleVerify, List-Stoll also serves on the boards and audit committees of Microsoft and Danaher Corporation.

A 35-year financial veteran, List-Stoll brings deep expertise in the oversight of Fortune 500 enterprises. She was most recently CFO at Gap, Inc. and currently is serving as an advisor to support the transition of Gap’s new CEO and CFO. In her prior role, she oversaw the finance, real estate and information technology organizations, as well as interim oversight of supply chain. Before Gap, she was EVP and CFO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. and EVP and CFO at Kraft Foods Group. As CFO of Kraft, she led the finance, information services and business process excellence organizations. Previously, List-Stoll was with Procter & Gamble, advancing to SVP and Treasurer, and also spent over nine years at Deloitte & Touche LLP, where she provided financial counsel to large multinational companies.

“We’re delighted to have Teri join DV’s Board of Directors,” said Davis Noell, Chair of the DoubleVerify Board. “Her extensive financial and public company board experience, and proven track record leading companies through transformative events, will be invaluable as we continue to execute against our plan and pursue our many opportunities for continued growth.”

“With my extensive experience with consumer businesses, I know the critical importance of ensuring the quality and performance of a brand’s online promotion,” said List-Stoll. “I am excited to join DV’s Board and support the company’s mission to build a better advertising industry – across the digital ecosystem.”

“Teri is a fantastic addition to our Board,” said Laura Desmond, Interim CEO of DoubleVerify. “Her extensive experience and record of success serving some of the world’s premier global companies and brands will be invaluable to DV as we continue our focus of setting a new standard for marketing measurement and effectiveness.”

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics. DV’s mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world's largest brands, publishers and digital ad platforms. DV’s technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.