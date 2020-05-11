New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chlorobenzene Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136867/?utm_source=GNW

The chlorobenzene market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for chlorobenzene from the chemical industry and increasing demand for agrochemical intermediates. In addition, increased demand for chlorobenzene from the chemical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The chlorobenzene market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The chlorobenzene market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Monochlorobenzene

• P-dichlorobenzene

• O-dichlorobenzene

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high consumption of chlorobenzene in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the chlorobenzene market growth during the next few years.

The chlorobenzene market covers the following areas:

• Chlorobenzene market sizing

• Chlorobenzene market forecast

• Chlorobenzene market industry analysis





