VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio Conscious Technologies Inc. (“Bio Conscious”) a company that offers Prevention-as-a-Service™ software that uses machine learning to predict and manage diseases such as diabetes, is announcing the launch of its Endobits™ platform. The Endobits platform is a secure web portal that provides doctors with real-time patient information and prioritizes those patients by medical risk for more effective care.



The Endobits platform aggregates and interprets data from the Endobits companion app for patients, available on both iPhone and Android . The companion app analyzes blood sugar levels, insulin doses, meals, exercise, clinical test results and more. It is compatible with continuous glucose monitors (CGM) including Dexcom Share, Freestyle Libre, MiaoMiao 2, and Nightscout.

“Maintaining control of blood sugar levels is challenging, which can put patients at risk, so we are developing tools to help patients avoid them altogether by having the Endobits platform identify who needs care most urgently in the queue,” said Amir Hayeri, Founder and CEO of Bio Conscious. “This all takes place automatically, without the patient having to fill out and upload a manual spreadsheet of data.”

Individuals with diabetes or other pre-existing conditions are more likely to face serious complications or death from COVID-19. The international diabetes foundation recommends that people living with diabetes should take extra precautions to avoid the virus. Virtual care is recommended whenever possible to avoid the spread of infection.

“Remote appointments with doctors and patients are enhanced with the Endobits platform because it provides robust data collection and analysis to care providers in real time about treatment adherence as well as treatment outcomes. This makes it possible to avoid what could be unnecessary in-person appointments,” added Hayeri. “We will be implementing pilot projects with the platform throughout the U.S. this summer to demonstrate the benefits of using the Endobits platform’s AI to prioritize and triage patients compared to current tools on the market.”

Being able to effectively prioritize patients is especially important as wait times increase and fewer doctors are available. Staffing shortages in medical facilities are likely to be exacerbated by the COVID-19 epidemic; and there are already more than 7,000 areas in the U.S. with existing doctor shortages.

The patient companion app is free, and for clinics, there is government support in the form of reimbursement. The American Medical Association has increased their support and enablement of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) by adding a number of new or amended CPT codes for use by a variety of healthcare providers. These codes provide coverage and payment in support of remote patient monitoring (RPM) services.

About Bio Conscious Technologies Inc.

Bio Conscious Technologies Inc. (“Bio Conscious”) is focused on developing proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes glucose fluctuations in the body and their impact on metabolism. Its Prevention as a Service™ software enables preventive and personalized care for diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and a wide range of other medical conditions. Bio Conscious is working toward a Novel Therapeutic (De Novo) designation from the FDA for the use of its preventive technology in diabetes. Learn more: Bioconscious.tech

