Oslo, Norway - 11 May 2020
On 11 May 2020, Data Respons ASA held its annual general meeting. All resolutions were unanimously approved in accordance with the proposals from the Board of Directors.
Please find the minutes of the general meeting enclosed.
For further information, please contact:
Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO, Data Respons ASA, tel. +47 913 90 918
Rune Wahl, CFO, Data Respons ASA, tel. + 47 950 36 046
Data Respons ASA
Hoevik, NORWAY
