May 11, 2020 09:52 ET

Oslo, Norway - 11 May 2020



On 11 May 2020, Data Respons ASA held its annual general meeting. All resolutions were unanimously approved in accordance with the proposals from the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO, Data Respons ASA, tel. +47 913 90 918

Rune Wahl, CFO, Data Respons ASA, tel. + 47 950 36 046

