UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

On 11 May 2020, the Board of Ignitis Group approved the update of the Company’s Euro Medium Term Note programme with the headline amount of up to EUR 1.5 bn, the Base Prospectus and the issue of bonds. A EUR-denominated 300 million, 10 year senior unsecured bond offering will follow, subject to market conditions.

After the annual credit ratings review, in May 2020, the international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings affirmed its BBB+ ratings for the Company. The assigned rating is one of the highest among the peer energy companies in the region.

Global Investor Call and a series of telephonic investor calls across Europe will be organized in the coming days.

Bond issue is planned to be listed on the Luxembourg and the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchanges. Ignitis Group has mandated BNP Paribas, Citi and J.P. Morgan as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners and Luminor as Co-manager.

In 2017 and 2018 the Company successfully placed two issues of Green Bonds. EUR 600 million in total were borrowed for the development of green energy projects for a period of 10 years.

For more information please contact: Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group, arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt