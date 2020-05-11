BOCA RATON, FL, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 98 Alive™, a natural, holistic immune booster, is now available on vitabeauti.com, a popular health and wellness portal.
The main ingredient in 98 Alive™ is the Melaleuca alternifolia leaf, which has been used as a topical remedy for centuries by Australian indigenous communities because of its beneficial properties.
“Our customers have been taking 98 Alive™ for years to boost their immune system,” said Professor Max Reynolds, the founder and developer of 98 Alive™. “We are entering the U.S. consumer market because we believe in 98 Alive™, which is an alternative to prescription drugs and their harmful side effects.”
Professor Reynolds said he developed 98 Alive™ for people who are looking for natural and holistic dietary supplement alternatives.
Vitabeauti.com now carries the following 98 Alive™ supplements:
“People are very concerned today about their immune system more than ever because of the health crisis spreading across the world,” Professor Reynolds said. “It seems every new generation is more health-conscious than the previous one.”
Health experts suggest people give their immune system a boost by living a healthy lifestyle:
Professor Reynolds adds that 98 Alive™, with its high antioxidant content, helps balance the immune system.
“Antioxidants help prevent or slow cell damage caused by free radicals,” Professor Reynolds said. “Today, everyone needs to do everything they can to strengthen their immune system. 98 Alive™ should be part of your health defense.”
To purchase 98 Alive™, visit vitabeauti.com.
