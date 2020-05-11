SEATTLE, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminum laminated film market was valued at US$ 28.9 Mn in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.0% over the forecast period (2020-2027), in terms of revenue.
Key Trends and Analysis:
The aluminum laminated film market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing sales of smartphones across the globe. Aluminum laminated film is used for packaging of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. These batteries finds application in various electrical appliances including smartphones, hence increasing sales of smartphones is expected to drive demand for lithium ion batteries, which in turn is expected to drive demand for aluminum laminated film. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian smartphone market grew by 7.1% in 2018. Moreover, according to the same source, a total of 32.1 million smartphones were shipped to India in January to March quarter of 2019.
Lithium ion batteries are classified into cylindrical cell, button cell, prismatic cell, and pouch cell according to their shape and packaging. Aluminum laminated film is used for packaging of the pouch cells. The pouch cells offer simple, lightweight, and flexible solution to battery design. The pouch cell makes efficient use of space and can achieve 90-95% packaging efficiency, the highest among battery packs. The pouch cells are preferable for portable applications such as smartphones, tablets etc. requiring high load currents. The growth of portable electronic devices market is expected to drive demand for pouch cells, which is further expected to drive demand for aluminum laminated film over the forecast period.
Key Market Takeaways:
Key companies operating in the global aluminum laminated film include—
Showa Denko K.K., Avocet Steel Strip Ltd., T&T Enertechno Co., Ltd., Daoming Optics and Chemical Co., Ltd., Nanografi Co. Inc., AME Energy Company, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Selen Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Targray Technology International, and Gelon LIB Group
Market Segmentation:
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
