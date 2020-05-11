MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, is pleased to announce its automotive division JTEC Automotive Inc has entered into a partnership agreement to complete the restoration and customization of a 1969 Pontiac Firebird 455 Big Block.

JTEC Automotive Inc. and Boosted Autos LLC. will complete the building and restoration of a 1969 Pontiac Firebird. This Firebird sports a 455 cubic inch H.O.(high output) engine that has been machined and professionally built into a high performance 469 cubic inch engine with a Hydraulic Cam, from Competition Cams ( Intake: 228 Lift/276 Duration) ( Exhaust: 236 Lift/284 Duration) with 11:5 to 1 compression forged aluminum pistons.

An Edelbrock Performer high flow intake manifold patented dual-plane, low-rise design with a 180-degree firing order providing torque over a wide RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) range with excellent throttle response throughout. On top of this Performer intake sits a Holley 850 cfm classic carburetor. A Turbo 400 Hydramatic transmission with a 2800 stall converter. A stainless-steel dual exhaust system with Hooker Headers, a 3” inch exhaust with Flowmaster high flow mufflers. It has a 10 bolt Posi Traction rear end, 373 gears, and multi leaf suspension. To view our project car please click the following link; https://www.masterbeatcorp.com/jtec-automotive/

“There is still a lot of work to be done to complete this build. This agreement is part of a larger partnership with Boosted Autos, LLC. which we will be announcing the terms and extent of the agreement between both companies in the coming weeks,” stated Mr. Tannariello, Masterbeat’s CEO. “Upon completion of this 69 Firebird, it will be listed for sale online. If it does not sell before October it will be entered into the Barrett Jackson auto auction of Palm Bch. scheduled Oct 15th through the 17th. We will also be announcing another project very soon, that we are in the process of finalizing the terms. Boosted Autos LLC has a great reputation in the industry and has experience with selling cars at Barrett Jackson Auctions. Below is a link to a 1967 Pontiac GTO built by Boosted Autos LLC that was auctioned off at Barrett Jackson last year.”

1967 PONTIAC GTO CUSTOM COUPE

https://www.barrett-jackson.com/Archive/Event/Item/1967-PONTIAC-GTO-CUSTOM-COUPE-230745

About Masterbeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com

