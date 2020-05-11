BURLINGTON, Mass., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named 13 Sophos executives to its 2020 Women of the Channel list. For the fourth consecutive year, Sophos has the most women from any dedicated IT security company honored on the esteemed list and acclaimed for their unique strengths, vision and channel contributions.

Sophos executives recognized on the CRN list, which is comprised of women from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations, include:

Kendra Krause, senior vice president, global channels and sales operations

Justine Lewis, vice president, worldwide regional and channel marketing

Erin Malone, vice president, North America channel sales

Caralyn Stern, vice president, global channel and Americas marketing



Regina Vignone, senior director of sales, channel east



Nicki Dewhurst, senior marketing director, Asia Pacific and Japan



Allison Clarke, director of global channel programs



Andrea Carter, regional director marketing, NEMEA



Maria Ardila, LATAM channel director



Claudia Vizcarra, multi-country Latin America director

Alejandra Garcia, country director, Mexico



Christina Nairn, senior manager, Americas channel marketing



Tara Bresnahan, senior manager, Americas channel marketing



Krause, Malone and Stern also top CRN’s 2020 Power 100, an elite subgroup of standout individuals from the Women of the Channel list. These executives are recognized as extraordinary women who have inspired peers through their thought leadership and tireless dedication to channel advancement.



“To keep pace with increasingly cunning cyber attackers, Sophos is arming IT professionals and the channel that serves them with the industry’s most innovative and highly effective next-generation cybersecurity solutions,” said Michael Valentine, chief revenue officer at Sophos. “These 13 women are committed to helping businesses stay one step ahead of cybercriminals’ advanced attacks, and together they’ve built and continue to enable the industry’s best channel program, bar none.”



The Women of the Channel accolades are the latest in a series from CRN. Already this year, seven Sophos executives were named 2020 Channel Chiefs . Sophos also received a 5-star rating in CRN’s 2020 Partner Program Guide for the competitive advantages only provided through the Sophos Partner Program .



“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”



The 2020 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists are featured online at www.CRN.com/WOTC , and will appear in the June 2020 issue of CRN.

