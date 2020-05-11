THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
MONTREAL, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanstar’s management has granted one million common share purchase options to some of its directors and officers. These were granted, as part of its option plan, at a price of $1.12 per share for a maximum term of five years.
The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulator (as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept no responsibility for the truthfulness or accuracy of its content.
