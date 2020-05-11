May 11, 2020 10:00 ET

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

May 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200511104109_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-08

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,800 Unit price: 1.66 EUR

(2): Volume: 13,419 Unit price: 1.655 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,781 Unit price: 1.65 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,833 Unit price: 1.66 EUR

(5): Volume: 2,558 Unit price: 1.66 EUR

(6): Volume: 7,595 Unit price: 1.66 EUR

(7): Volume: 14 Unit price: 1.66 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 30,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.65717 EUR