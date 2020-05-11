NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
May 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200511104109_2
Transaction date: 2020-05-08
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,800 Unit price: 1.66 EUR
(2): Volume: 13,419 Unit price: 1.655 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,781 Unit price: 1.65 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,833 Unit price: 1.66 EUR
(5): Volume: 2,558 Unit price: 1.66 EUR
(6): Volume: 7,595 Unit price: 1.66 EUR
(7): Volume: 14 Unit price: 1.66 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 30,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.65717 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
