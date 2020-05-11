LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour , the leader in Continuous Application Relationship Management, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Kate Kuehn, Senior Vice President, to its 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations.



Kate was brought on to the vArmour team to accelerate the company’s technology ecosystem. Since joining vArmour in December, she has succeeded in launching vArmour’s world-class alliance program with four major partners including Gigamon, Tanium, Tufin, and Digital Shadows, as well as deeper integrations with two cloud providers including Microsoft Azure, in less than six months.

Kate’s commitment to building out the robust ecosystem ultimately means better security for vArmour’s customers. vArmour’s powerful approach to reducing risk in today’s complex IT environments, known as Continuous Application Relationship Management, requires having visibility and control over application relationships across an enterprise. With those relationships spanning across diverse infrastructure, it’s imperative for vendors to work together. Kate has been instrumental in forging those alliances.

“Global alliances are a key pillar to any company’s success and vArmour is no exception,” said Kuehn. “We have made enormous strides this past year with the formal launch of the partner ecosystem and the announcements of our first four partners. It really is a ‘better together’ story, making it easier and seamless for the customer to have an end-to-end visibility play. We now have the ability to work together with existing customers and, rather than bundle solutions together, we can layer them on top of each other to provide the best possible service to our customers.”

The CRN editorial team selects the honorees for Women of the Channel to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

You can learn more about Kate Kuehn’s work at vArmour here: https://youtu.be/XQwW1i425z4

