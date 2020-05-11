May 11, 2020 10:07 ET

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 08th May 2020













2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 67,865,949







































































































































































































4.59565%



(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 67,865,949







































































































































































































4.59565%





(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 300 84.03 Purchase 1,700 84.04 Purchase 14,900 83.96 Purchase 1,400 82.79 Purchase 8,100 83.96 Purchase 500 83.96 Purchase 1,400 83.96 Purchase 1,400 83.96 Purchase 400 83.96 Purchase 146 83.96 Purchase 200 83.96 Purchase 128,760 83.96 Purchase 1,044 83.96 Purchase 210 83.96 Purchase 225 83.96 Purchase 300 83.61 Sale 1,400 83.96 Sale 300 83.96 Sale 30,800 83.96 Sale 200 83.96 Sale 400 83.96 Sale 1,600 83.96 Sale 49,775 83.96 Sale 10,971 83.96 Sale 850 83.96 Sale 2,300 83.96 Sale 2,800 83.96 Sale 1,700 83.96 Sale 2,200 83.61

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



