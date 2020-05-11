The Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA was held on 11 May 2020. The meeting was conducted as a virtual meeting due to Covid-19.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, ref. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published 15 April 2020, including the following:

The Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro ASA is granted a power of attorney to resolve distribution of dividends based on the 2019 annual accounts. The power of attorney is to be used at the Board’s discretion and expires at the date of the Annual General Meeting in 2021. The power of attorney is restricted to a maximum dividend payment of NOK 2.6 billion, corresponding to NOK 1.25 per share.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting is attached and available on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.

Investor contacts

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Stian Hasle

+47 97736022

Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment