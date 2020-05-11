Monthly information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital

Article L 233-8-II of the Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations

of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)

Total number of outstanding shares Theoretical total number of

voting rights* Net total

number of

voting rights April 30, 2020 77,438,846 95,429,401 ** 95,357,213 ** March 31, 2020 77,438,846 95,189,861 ** 95,117,673 ** February 29, 2020 77,438,846 95,186,695 ** 95,114,507 **

* The theoretical (or gross) number of voting rights is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of thresholds: it includes voting rights stripped from shares that do not have the right to vote (own controlled shares, liquidity contract, etc.)

** Application of law 2014-384 of March 29, 2014 to regain the real economy "Florange law" as of April 3, 2016: registered shares held for more than 2 years acquire the right to double votes.

