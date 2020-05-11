ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /

person closely associated

a) Name Søren Jelert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Member of Board of Management

b) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S

b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument:

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Share options



DK0060027142

b) Nature of the transaction Sale (exercise of share options / sale of shares – cash settlement)



The price is calculated on basis of the closing price for the share on the day of exercise

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

DKK 4,236,369 2,203

d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



2,203



DKK 4,236,369

e) Date of the transaction 2020-05-07