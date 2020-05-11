ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameSøren Jelert
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of Board of Management
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument:
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Share options

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase (exercise of share options / purchase of shares – cash settlement)

The purchase price is based on the price at grant adjusted upwards annually by 2.5% less dividend payments
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                               Volume(s)
  DKK 2,258,516                                  2,203
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

2,203

DKK 2,258,516
e)Date of the transaction2020-05-07
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen




1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameSøren Jelert
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of Board of Management
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument:
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Share options

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionSale (exercise of share options / sale of shares – cash settlement)

The price is calculated on basis of the closing price for the share on the day of exercise
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                              Volume(s)
  DKK 4,236,369                                 2,203
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

2,203

DKK 4,236,369
e)Date of the transaction2020-05-07
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen




1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameHenrik Jacobi
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of Board of Management
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument:
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Share options

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase (exercise of share options / purchase of shares – cash settlement)

The purchase price is based on the price at grant adjusted upwards annually by 2.5% less dividend payments
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                                                   Volume(s)
  DKK 3,678,418                                                     3,588
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

3,588

DKK 3,678,418
e)Date of the transaction2020-05-07
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen




1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameHenrik Jacobi
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of Board of Management
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument:
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Share options

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionSale (exercise of share options / sale of shares – cash settlement)

The price is calculated on basis of the closing price for the share on the day of exercise
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                                            Volume(s)
  DKK 6,899,724                                              3,588
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

3,588

DKK 6,899,724
e)Date of the transaction2020-05-07
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, mobile +45 2261 2525

Attachment