New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Remote Connectivity Solution market is forecast to reach USD 71.85 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The primary driver of the remote access market is the growing trend of BYOD or Bring Your Own Devices. The adoption of this trend in various enterprises, coupled with the increase in the number of tablets and smartphone users, has fueled the market growth.
The need for real-time computing and the increase in the demand for the connected devices have augmented market demand. However, certain factors, such as lack of even communication principles and the interfaces of other electromagnetic sources, is hampering the market growth. The developed regions provide more opportunities for growth as compared to the developing region owing to the growing application of IoT in the region. The U.S. and Canada are among the most advanced countries and are quick to adopt new technologies hence driving the demand for the market.
In September 2017, Qualcomm Technologies and Nokia collaborated for an over-the-air field trials and interoperability testing based on the 5G New Radio (NR) Release-15 specifications being developed by 3GPP. Both the companies aim to make mobile 5G a commercial reality based on standard-compliant 5G NR infrastructure and devices
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3010
The COVID-19 impact:
The demand for remote connectivity solutions has witnessed a surge with the increase in lockdown that the COVID-19 has resulted in. The need to be able to connect from a distance and still keep the operation going has become crucial for corporates as well as government sectors. The market will witness an increased demand after lockdown as enterprises will invest in research and innovative technologies that will limit human interaction and still keep them connected.
Firms across all sector worldwide are forced to follow ‘work from home’, as the government in various nations are trying implement this and curb spread of Covid-19 disease, along with their efforts to ascertain that their operations are disturbed to a minimum. The use of remote access technologies virtual private network (VPN) has witnessed a spiraling growth of around 33.0% since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market will continue to grow after the lockdown as more and more people will prefer to work remotely.
Further key findings from the report suggest
BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3010
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Remote Connectivity Solution market on the basis of component, technology, organization size, industry vertical, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/remote-connectivity-solution-market
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
E-Prescribing Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/e-prescribing-market
Mobile Health (mHealth) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobile-health-mhealth-market
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: