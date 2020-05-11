Portland, OR, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enterprise agile transformation services market accounted for $15.44 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $63.83 billion by 2026, registering at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Increased in need for accelerated product development, growth of the IoT sector, and surge in need to improve teamwork and communication in enterprise drive the growth of the global enterprise agile transformation services market. On the contrary, frequent failure rates hinder the market growth. However, surge in adoption of agile services among non-IT industries and emerging applications of agile in growing big data complex landscape would open new opportunities in the coming years.

The global enterprise agile transformation services market is segmented on the basis of methodology, service type, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on methodology, the market is divided into scrum, scrum/XP, scrumban, Kanban, custom hybrid, and others. The scrum segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market, owing to increase in the adoption of scrum by various software development companies to improve performance. However, the Kanban segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, media & entertainment, government & public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The IT & telecom segment held the largest revenue in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the retail segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

The global enterprise agile transformation services market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for two-fifths of the market.

The global enterprise agile transformation services market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Accenture Plc., Agile Sparks, Broadcom Inc., Endava Plc, Hexaware, Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, LeadingAgile, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Symphony Solutions, Xebia Group, and Access AVENUE- A S.

