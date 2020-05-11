SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, has partnered with EHRsynergy to improve the medical charting process for physicians.



DrChrono’s open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for physicians and patients. Now through integration with EHRsynergy, physicians can use this new Augmented Intelligence Engine to document patient encounters and have that automatically become part of the patient medical record.

EHRsynergy eliminates the need for templates, using Augmented Intelligence to learn each provider’s unique thinking style and present him/her with the most likely diagnoses and treatments based on the patient’s reason for visit. With each encounter, EHRsynergy continues learning about the provider and refines recommendations by reordering and color-coding systems and elements throughout the encounter note. EHRsynergy is the first system of its kind to take custom data and turn it into structured data, freeing physicians time from manual charting so they can spend more one on one time with each patient.

DrChrono users can choose to use EHRsynergy for patient charting via their browser or by deep linking into EHRsynergy’s iOS application. There is live bi-directional sync of patient information, such as medication lists or vital signs, between EHRsynergy’s application and DrChrono’s EHR, and when an appointment is created in DrChrono a new encounter note is automatically created in EHRsynergy.

“DrChrono is an important EHR partner for us because we are both committed to leveraging new technology to make medical practices more efficient and interactive,” said Edward Makaron, Co-Founder and CEO of EHRsynergy. “By syncing our information into a flexible, mobile EHR platform, we’re making it even easier for physicians to chart patient encounters on mobile devices and spend more one-on-one time with their patients.”

“Patient charting and documentation is a notorious headache for physicians and one of the contributing factors to physician burnout,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono. “Partnering with EHRsynergy gives our customers a great option for easing the charting process, and we’re excited about the Augmented Intelligence technology behind EHRsynergy. Because of our API we can bring in innovative solutions like EHRsynergy to seamlessly become part of our EHR platform, and we’re excited to roll out this new functionality to our customers.”

“With EHRsynergy, I am much faster in patient charting, and I can spend more quality time with my patients, have a conversation and examine them, while quickly tapping colors in the EHRsynergy app,” said Dr. Shalita of Well Health Medical. “I am thrilled EHRsynergy is integrated with DrChrono so all of this information is automatically captured in the EHR our practice uses.”

Due to the economic challenges faced by physician offices right now, EHRsynergy is offering a special limited time 90-day free trial for DrChrono customers. Read here to learn more about DrChrono’s partnership with EHRsynergy.

About EHRsynergy

EHRsynergy was founded to address two areas of crisis in our current healthcare system: medical provider inefficiencies with electronic charting, and the unstructured data within patients' medical records. EHRsynergy created a universal, add-on charting module to existing Electronic Health Records systems that uses AI to allow a physician to document a patient's encounter efficiently while simplifying the setup and training process. The company also addresses the lack of structured data in today's Electronic Medical Records that limits the ability to intelligently interact with and enhance a medical provider's thought process. EHRsynergy’s medical charting software is designed so that all custom clinical data entered is structured data, offering a unique ability to incorporate “actionable knowledge” into “clinical decision support” algorithms. These algorithms are triggered live, as a healthcare provider is entering information about their patient, offering them instant guidance on next-steps in diagnosing and treating their patient. To learn more, go to www.ehrsynergy.com

About DrChrono

DrChrono focuses on bringing the medical practice of the future to reality; the company built the first iPad EHR. DrChrono creates the best electronic health record, practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the health platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, and the web. The EHR includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal, and more. The Healthcare Partner Platform Marketplace offers a multitude of apps that a practice can select from to bundle in and a medical API for healthcare app developers. DrChrono has attracted thousands of physicians, over 18+ million patients, 69 million appointments booked, and 11 billion dollars in medical billing processed in the platform. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

Media Contact:

Kerry Metzdorf

Big Swing Communications

978-463-2575

press@drchrono.com