Portland, OR, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global turbocharger market garnered $16.13 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $24.23 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market trends, driving factors & opportunities, major segments, value chain, product portfolio, and competitive landscape.

Download Report Sample (309 Pages PDF with Insights, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1683

An increase in engine performance and fuel efficiency, government regulations, and engine downsizing to lower down the vehicle weight drive the growth of the global turbocharger market. However, excess rise in engine temperature due to overheating issues restrains the market growth. On the other hand, an increase in demand for fuel-efficient engines and gasoline engines open up new pathways in the coming years.

Based on technology, the twin-turbo technology segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the variable geometry technology segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. The research also discusses the wastegate technology segment.



Get detailed Pre & Post COVID-19 impact analysis on the Turbocharger @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1683?reqfor=covid



Based on application, the light commercial vehicle segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its highest share throughout the forecast period. However, the ships and aircrafts segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on material, the aluminum segment held the highest share in the global turbocharger market in 2019, contributing to three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to garner the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes the cast iron segment.



Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1683

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. However, Europe held the highest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and will maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global turbocharger market analyzed in the research are BorgWarner Inc., Cummins Inc., Continental AG, Honeywell International Corporation, EATON Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, IHI Corporation, Rotomaster International, Precision Turbo & Engine, and Turbo Dynamics Ltd. and others.

Schedule a Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1683

Avenue | The Market Research Library Access

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Sign up and start using your 14-day free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Allied Market Research:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com