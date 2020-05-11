ATLANTA, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in net loss is primarily the result of unrealized losses on equity securities of $8.5 million in the current quarter compared to unrealized gains on equity securities of $6.5 million in the prior year quarter. The market value of the Company’s investment portfolio was significantly impacted by the material declines in the capital markets related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic developments. Excluding the effects of realized or unrealized gains or losses and taxes, operating loss (as defined below) improved to $2.0 million in the current year quarter from $2.6 million in the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of favorable loss experience in the Medicare supplement line of business in the Company’s life and health operations. Total insurance premiums increased 1.7% to $45.6 million in the current year quarter compared to $44.8 million in the prior year quarter.  The increase in insurance premiums is primarily the result of an 8.1% increase in the Company’s property and casualty operations somewhat offset by a marginal decline in the life and health operations.

Commenting on the results, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer, stated, “I couldn’t be more proud of our employees’ efforts during these trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.  In an unprecedented move, we quickly shifted to a work from home environment with no interruptions in servicing the needs of our policyholders and agents.  Although results for the quarter were overshadowed by recent disruption in the financial markets, I’m encouraged by the improvement in operating results over prior year.”

Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries.  Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company.

Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the “core” operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense, which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company’s operating results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains (losses), which are not a part of the Company’s primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization).  The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure.  The Company’s definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others.  This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Note regarding Private Securities Litigation Reform Act: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks detailed from time to time in statements and reports that Atlantic American Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact: 
J. Ross FranklinHilton H. Howell, Jr.
Chief Financial OfficerChairman, President & CEO
Atlantic American CorporationAtlantic American Corporation
404-266-5580404-266-5505


Atlantic American Corporation
Financial Data


 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)2020 2019
Insurance premiums   
Life and health$30,628  $30,976 
Property and casualty 14,922   13,806 
Insurance premiums, net 45,550   44,782 
    
Net investment income 2,039   2,334 
Realized investment gains, net 249   1,385 
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net (8,455)  6,489 
Other income 27   28 
    
Total revenue 39,410   55,018 
    
Insurance benefits and losses incurred   
Life and health 24,049   26,264 
Property and casualty 9,534   9,043 
Commissions and underwriting expenses 12,626   11,015 
Interest expense 476   546 
Other expense 2,952   2,865 
    
Total benefits and expenses 49,637   49,733 
    
Income (loss) before income taxes (10,227)  5,285 
Income tax expense (benefit) (2,140)  1,123 
    
Net income (loss)$ (8,087) $ 4,162 
    
Earnings (loss) per common share (basic)$ (0.40) $ 0.20 
Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted)$ (0.40) $ 0.19 
    
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure   
    
Net income (loss)$(8,087) $4,162 
Income tax expense (benefit) (2,140)  1,123 
Realized investment gains, net (249)  (1,385)
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net 8,455   (6,489)
    
Non-GAAP Operating loss$ (2,021) $ (2,589)
    
 March 31, December 31,   
Selected Balance Sheet Data2020 2019
    
Total cash and investments$249,563  $281,530 
Insurance subsidiaries 243,633   274,730 
Parent and other 5,930   6,800 
Total assets 347,861   377,626 
Insurance reserves and policyholder funds 192,846   201,906 
Debt 33,738   33,738 
Total shareholders' equity 101,518   118,394 
Book value per common share 4.70   5.51 
Statutory capital and surplus   
Life and health 29,997   35,546 
Property and casualty 44,971   45,827 