Elis announced the closing of the acquisition of
Central Laundry in the UK
Saint-Cloud, 11 May 2020 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions across Europe and Latin America, is continuing its expansion strategy in its key markets with the closing of the acquisition of 100% of Central Laundry in the UK.
Central Laundry operates one site located in the region of Birmingham. The company’s activity is dedicated to rental-cleaning Flat linen for clients operating in the Healthcare segment and Central Laundry generated revenues of c. £4mn in 2019.
This acquisition, which has been in the works for several months, will strengthen Elis’ position as one of the market leaders in the Healthcare sector in the UK.
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Audrey Bourgeois
Investor Relations – Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com
Attachment
Elis
Puteaux cedex, FRANCE
20200511 - Elis closes the acquisition of Central Laundry in the UKFILE URL | Copy the link below
Elis LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: