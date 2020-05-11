Elis announced the closing of the acquisition of

Central Laundry in the UK

Saint-Cloud, 11 May 2020 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions across Europe and Latin America, is continuing its expansion strategy in its key markets with the closing of the acquisition of 100% of Central Laundry in the UK.

Central Laundry operates one site located in the region of Birmingham. The company’s activity is dedicated to rental-cleaning Flat linen for clients operating in the Healthcare segment and Central Laundry generated revenues of c. £4mn in 2019.

This acquisition, which has been in the works for several months, will strengthen Elis’ position as one of the market leaders in the Healthcare sector in the UK.

