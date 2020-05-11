Paris, May 11, 2020 – 5.45PM CEST - Pixium Vision (FR0011950641 - ALPIX), a company developing innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, informs its shareholders that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday May 28, 2020, at 9.00 AM CEST at the headquarter of Pixium Vision, 74 rue du faubourg Saint Antoine in Paris (75012).

The prior notice of the Annual General Meeting containing the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the BALO n°49 (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires) on April 22, 2020 and the convening notice was published in the BALO n°57 on May 11, 2020.

The information regarding the Annual General Meeting mentioned in article R. 225-73-1 of the French commercial Code can be found as from today on the Company’s website www.pixium-vision.com, under « Investors », « Shareholder’s General Meeting”.

The documents and information mentioned in articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French commercial Code can be sent to shareholders upon request to the Company.

Shareholders will also be able to consult the documents (including Universal Registration Document) at the Company’s registered office located in Paris (75012), 74, rue du Faubourg Saint Antoine, during 15 days prior to the Annual General Meeting.

Contacts

Pixium Vision

Didier Laurens

Chief Financial Officer

investors@pixium-vision.com

+33 1 76 21 47 68 Media relations



LifeSci Advisors

Sophie Baumont

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 27 74 74 49 Investor relations

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors .com

+33 6 69 99 37 83

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

