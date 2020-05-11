Eurobio Scientific's proprietary PCR test confirmed

as part of the fight against COVID-19

Paris, May 11, 2020 – 5 :45 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, eligible PEA-PME), a leading French group in the field of specialty in vitro medical diagnostics, announces today that its proprietary test EBX 041 SARS COV-2 for the detection of the genome of the virus responsible for the Covid-19 disease, under license from the Institut Pasteur and CE marked, is part of the list of "Devices CE marked or validated by a CNR, reimbursed by the French national health insurance ”as published by the French administration1 on May 5, 2020.

A proprietary test designed, developed and manufactured in France

EBX 041 SARS COV-2 is a multiplexed real-time PCR test directly usable on a large number of open thermocycling instruments, which can be found in many diagnostic laboratories. It allows the detection, in 1 hour and 15 minutes after extraction, of the identification genes of the SARS COv2 virus as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The EBX 041 SARS CoV2 proprietary multiplex kit, under license from the Institut Pasteur, follows the recommended design by testing 3 targets for virus identification and 1 target for control integrated into each patient test.

The test is produced in-house by Eurobio, at its recently renovated Ulis premises, and follows the ISO 13481 regulatory standard process. The current production capacity is 100,000 tests per day.

Denis Fortier, Deputy General Manager of Eurobio Scientific says: "Beyond the CE marking which allows us to sell throughout Europe, the official confirmation of our test is one of the important steps to endorse and demonstrate reliability and quality of our reagents. I would like to thank our employees who do their utmost to ensure production volume in line with the current demand for tests.”

Next financial meeting

Eurobio Scientific 2020 annual shareholders meeting: June 23, 2020





About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific (ex Diaxonhit) is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 120 employees and two production units based in the Paris region and in the United States, and an affiliate based in Dorking UK.







For more information, please visit : www.eurobio-scientific. com







The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris



Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices.



Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP







Contacts





Group Eurobio Scientific



Denis Fortier, General Manager



Hervé Duchesne de Lamotte, General Manager



Tel. +33(0) 1 69 79 64 80



Calyptus



Mathieu Calleux / Gregory Bosson



Investors relations



Tel. +33(1) 53 65 68 68



eurobio-scientific@calyptus.net









1 https://solidarites-sante.gouv.fr/IMG/pdf/liste-reactifs-diagnostic-rt-pcr.pdf





Attachment