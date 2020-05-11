In week 19, Marel hf. purchased 1,381,275 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 836,926,702. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price ISK

(rate) Purchase price (ISK) 4.5.2020 09:42 50.000 621 31.050.000 4.5.2020 09:43 50.000 621 31.050.000 4.5.2020 09:44 50.000 621 31.050.000 4.5.2020 09:52 50.000 621 31.050.000 4.5.2020 10:46 100.000 621 62.100.000 4.5.2020 10:51 13.752 621 8.539.992 5.5.2020 10:31 50.000 590 29.500.000 5.5.2020 11:08 50.000 590 29.500.000 5.5.2020 11:35 50.000 590 29.500.000 5.5.2020 12:32 25.000 590 14.750.000 5.5.2020 13:47 100.000 600 60.000.000 6.5.2020 09:30 50.000 603 30.150.000 6.5.2020 09:32 25.000 603 15.075.000 6.5.2020 09:54 50.000 601 30.050.000 6.5.2020 09:58 20.000 601 12.020.000 6.5.2020 10:29 50.000 597,5 29.875.000 6.5.2020 13:27 50.000 596 29.800.000 6.5.2020 13:51 60.000 600 36.000.000 7.5.2020 09:31 50.000 605 30.250.000 7.5.2020 09:44 50.000 607 30.350.000 7.5.2020 10:01 50.000 606 30.300.000 7.5.2020 10:27 50.000 605 30.250.000 7.5.2020 11:17 50.000 605 30.250.000 7.5.2020 15:05 50.000 605 30.250.000 7.5.2020 15:29 369 596 219.924 8.5.2020 10:48 50.000 609 30.450.000 8.5.2020 10:57 50.000 609 30.450.000 8.5.2020 11:17 10.000 609 6.090.000 8.5.2020 11:47 50.000 609 30.450.000 8.5.2020 12:13 20.000 610 12.200.000 8.5.2020 13:22 4.834 609 2.943.906 8.5.2020 14:45 2.050 609 1.248.450 8.5.2020 15:22 270 609 164.430 Total 1,381,275 836,926,702

The trade is in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 18,839,384 own shares prior to the notified transactions and held 18,195,290 own shares after them, taking into account sale of own shares to fulfil conditions of stock option agreements as published on 4 May, or the equivalent of 2.36% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 9,446,845 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.23% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 5,251,993,636.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

