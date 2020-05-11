





INFORMATION ABOUT GUERBET'S COMBINED GENERAL MEETING





DATE AND CONDITIONS OF BROADCASTING

Guerbet's Combined General Meeting will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. (in closed proceedings).

In view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, travel restrictions, and the lockdown measures imposed by the government, and in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, adapting the rules applicable to meetings and deliberation of corporate bodies of legal persons and entities without legal personality under private law due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Guerbet's Board of Directors agreed to hold Guerbet's Combined General Meeting in closed proceedings on May 29, 2020 without the physical presence of the shareholders or their representatives.

No shareholder may attend the General Meeting physically: shareholders are expressly asked not to travel to this General Meeting and not to request an admission card.

Given these conditions, the General Meeting will be broadcast live and in full at the following link: Attend the General Meeting

During the meeting, it will not be possible to ask questions or table proposed amendments or new resolutions.





VOTING PROCEDURES

Guerbet encourages its shareholders to use all remote voting measures prior to the General Meeting to cast their vote.

Shareholders have several possibilities for voting at the General Meeting held in closed proceedings:

vote by correspondence, by mail, or online through the Votaccess secure voting platform.

give a proxy to the chairman or to a designated representative by mail or online through the Votaccess secure voting platform.

Online voting on the Votaccess secure platform

The Votaccess secure platform, available through Planetshares, allows votes to be cast or proxy to be given online. It will be open from 10:00 a.m. Paris time on Monday, May 11, 2020, until 3:00 p.m. Paris time on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Holders of direct or administered registered shares can access Votaccess through Planetshares with their usual login codes. The Planetshares login password will be sent either by mail or by email if BP2S has the shareholder's email address (in particular, if the shareholder subscribes to the e-invitation service).

Holders of bearer shares who have access to Votaccess through their account-keeping institution's website will be able to vote on this platform. Holders of bearer shares whose account-keeping institution does not have access to Votaccess will be able to vote as usual by mail.

To avoid any congestion on the Votaccess platform, shareholders are advised not to wait until the day before the meeting to vote.

Voting by correspondence

The paper voting form to vote or appoint a proxy by mail can be downloaded from Guerbet's website in the section https://www.guerbet.com/investors/general-meetings/ . It must be duly completed, signed, and accompanied by the certificate of share ownership for bearer shares. The BNP Paribas Securities Services general meeting department must receive everything no later than May 26, 2020, at BNP Paribas Securities Services, CTO Assemblées – Les Grands Moulins de Pantin – 9 rue du Débarcadère – 93761 Pantin Cedex. Because mail deliveries may take longer than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are advised to return the voting form as soon as possible.





PRIOR QUESTIONS

Shareholders retain the right to pose questions in writing prior to the General Meeting. Questions can be sent by email to: ag29mai2020@guerbet.com. Questions must be accompanied by proof of entry in the registered share accounts or in the bearer share accounts maintained by the authorized intermediary. They must be sent no later than the fourth business day preceding the date of the General Meeting.

No General Meeting discussions will take place, and it will not be possible to amend or propose new resolutions during the General Meeting.





ACCESS TO GENERAL MEETING INFORMATION

In accordance with the applicable regulations, documents and information relating to the General Meeting are available to shareholders on Guerbet's website at https://www.guerbet.com/investors/general-meetings/ .

Shareholders may also email a request (ag29mai2020@guerbet.com) asking Guerbet to send them the documents and information to which they may have access at their indicated email address prior to the General Meeting.

