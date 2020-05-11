NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PLU | OTCQB: PLUUF) announces its intention to complete a concurrent non-brokered private placement (the "Concurrent Offering") of up to 4,150,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.21 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$871,500.



“This additional offering is an opportunity for the Company to welcome investments from a large, long-term, Asia-based specialist natural resources investment fund and a European investment fund,” stated Alex Holmes, CEO. “We have seen increasing interest recently in our low capital intensity, low operating cost Macusani uranium project. Together with our Falchani Lithium project, this additional investment will ensure the company is well positioned through 2020 and provides flexibility to evaluate work programs on both projects in this challenging environment.”

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of C$0.40 per Share for a period of four years from the date of issuance. If, at any time after the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance of the Warrant, the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) (or such other stock exchange on which the common shares may be traded from time to time) is at or above C$0.80 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days (the “Triggering Event”), in which event the Company may, within 10 days of the Triggering Event, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice via press release to the holders of the Warrants. The Warrants will expire on the first day that is 30 business days after the date on which notice has been provided by the Company announcing the Triggering Event.

The institutions subscribing have been part of ongoing discussions for a few of weeks and the Company is accommodating the funds at comparable price to the original Offering, based on the closing price for May 8, 2020.

The securities issued under the Concurrent Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. Proceeds from the Concurrent Offering will be used for working capital or other general project development and corporate purposes.

The Company expects to close the Offering announced April 8, 2020, on May 12, 2020 and the Concurrent Offering is expected to close on or about May 13, 2020, and is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc ., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani lithium project and Macusani uranium project in southeastern Peru, both of which are situated near significant infrastructure.

