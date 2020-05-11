MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 April YTD - AprilBeginning
Inventory
 20202019%Chg 20202019%ChgApr 2020
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP24,81021,35716.2 50,73850,4340.6105,032
 40 < 100 HP5,9995,6416.3 16,49416,986-2.939,957
 100+ HP1,7741,968-9.9 5,3645,576-3.88,859
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors32,58328,96612.5 72,59672,996-0.5153,848
4WD Farm Tractors285307-7.2 833897-7.1831
Total Farm Tractors32,86829,27312.3 73,42973,893-0.6154,679
Self-Prop Combines5044844.1 1,3041,461-10.71,152
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.