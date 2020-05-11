ASKER, NORWAY (11 May 2020) - TGS will release its Q1 2020 results at approximately 0700 CEST on 13 May 2020. A pre-recorded presentation of the results featuring CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Fredrik Amundsen will be released at www.tgs.com at the same time.

The slides from the presentation will also be available in PDF format at both the TGS and Oslo Stock Exchange websites.

The same day at 1500 CEST CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Fredrik Amundsen will host a conference call to go through the results and answer questions. We encourage attendees to call in 5-10 minutes before 1500 CEST to ensure registration and access.

Telephone conference dial-in details:

Norway: +47 23963688

United Kingdom: +44 3333009262

USA: +1 8338230589

Company summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com .





Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY”.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act