NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FSB to FB Financial Corporation.

If you are a FSB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

resTORbio, Inc. (TORC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) to Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet"). Under the terms of the agreement, resTORbio will issue a number of shares of resTORbio common stock to Adicet stockholders. Upon closing, shareholders of Adicet will own approximately 75% of the outstanding common stock of resTORbio, while resTORbio shareholders will own only approximately 25%.

If you are a TORC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MEET to NuCom Group for $6.30 per share.

If you are a MEET investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WLTW to Aon PLC. Pursuant to the agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of Aon common stock for each WLTW share they own.

If you are an WLTW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com