NORCROSS, GA, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, announces their continued commitment to providing COVID-19 assistance by joining the F&I Providers Relief Fund for F&I Managers as a Founding Partner.

With the auto industry facing unprecedented losses, dealers are confronting slow business and serious challenges. For some, that means temporarily closing their doors or making the difficult decision to lay off staff, enact furloughs, or make pay cuts. Founded in April, the F&I Providers Relief Fund has brought more than 40 providers together and raised over $440,000 to provide grants to F&I professionals who are confronting financial setbacks as a result of this crisis. Contributing members include a variety of F&I administrators, underwriters, roadside companies, technology platforms, and others who are involved with dealers and their employees on a day-to-day basis.

"As we continue to see the fallout from this pandemic, it is essential to come together and collaborate on what we can do as an industry," says Fin O'Neill, Chairman & CEO of APCO Holdings. "If our responses are going to be effective and sustainable, they have to be built from a wide range of experiences. The F&I Providers Relief Fund has brought us together with one goal in mind—to help the people we do business with every day who are now impacted by this crisis. It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of this effort."

John Lee, president of EasyCare and GWC Warranty, holds a seat on the seven-member Relief Fund board of directors tasked with raising awareness about the need within the industry and reviewing applications to award financial assistance grants. "COVID-19 is impacting the automotive business in ways that no one could have foreseen," says Lee, "and communities are struggling as a result. APCO is committed to dedicating our time, talent, and resources to ease the economic hardships faced by the same F&I employees who have supported our industry for so many years."

During its first meeting on April 21, the board announced a fundraising goal of $1 million. The Relief Fund has established a website where industry providers can contribute towards this goal and where F&I managers can view qualification criteria and apply for grants for financial assistance. As more providers and other leading companies in the F&I industry join in the fundraising efforts, the Fund hopes to help as many F&I managers and their families as possible. To learn more about the F&I Providers Relief Fund, click here.

About APCO Holdings, LLC. (APCO)

APCO, established in 1984, is a leading marketer and administrator of extended vehicle service contracts, warranties, and other related products sold primarily by automobile dealers located throughout the United States. APCO has expanded its offerings over the last decade to include leading-edge training for dealership sales and finance teams. The company markets its products using the EasyCare and GWC brands, as well as other private label automobile manufacturer brands, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare and GWC Warranty are the only "Motor Trend Recommended Best Buy" brands in the automotive aftermarket. For further information about APCO, see www.gwcwarranty.com and www.easycare.com.

About F&I Providers Relief Fund

Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic by National Auto Care CEO Tony Wanderon, F&I Providers Relief Fund for F&I Managers offers financial assistance to F&I managers and their families during times of crisis and financial hardships. F&I managers are the backbone of our industry. We are pleased to support those professionals in their time of need, just as they have always supported our businesses.

