SEATTLE, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , a leading professional services and managed cloud company, announces that its Net Promoter Score® (NPS) increased for the fourth year in a row. Its 2020 NPS of 85 is the highest it has been in five years.



NPS is a management tool that can be used to gauge the loyalty of an organization’s customer relationships. It serves as an alternative to traditional customer satisfaction research and is claimed to be correlated with revenue growth. NPS has been widely adopted, with more than two thirds of Fortune 1000 companies using the metric. The tool aims to measure the loyalty that exists between a provider and a consumer. The metric was developed by Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix and introduced in 2003.

NPS scores vary across industries, but a score of 50 or more is generally deemed excellent, and anything over 70 is considered exceptional. The average score for the services industry tends to fall between 40-50.

2nd Watch’s NPS of 85 means 85% of surveyed clients indicated an extreme willingness to recommend 2nd Watch’s cloud services. Since 2018, three-quarters or more of all 2nd Watch clients who participated in NPS surveys said they are extremely satisfied with 2nd Watch, and about three-quarters of surveyed 2nd Watch clients said the firm’s services are of the highest value. 2nd Watch clients include some of the world’s most recognizable brands, including Coca-Cola North America, Conde Nast, Crate & Barrel, The Hearst Corporation and Yamaha.

“2nd Watch has been an excellent business partner to Yamaha in assisting us to manage our AWS environment. The team is very aware of our operations and needs. The 2nd Watch team is a trusted partner that helps us keep the business growing,” said Brent Brodowski, Director of Infrastructure at Yamaha.

“We are grateful for the feedback of our clients and pleased to have earned their recommendation,” said Doug McMaster, EVP of Managed Cloud Services at 2nd Watch. “The data is useful in that it helps us understand what we’re doing well and opportunities for improvement. As always, 2nd Watch strives to help its clients grow their businesses, reduce costs and increase efficiencies using public cloud infrastructure, related tools and methods.”

