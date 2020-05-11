VICTORIA, British Columbia, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maureen Sullivan, President of NECI, the leading provider of online procurement training for the public sector, welcomes Rocky Sharma to NECI’s management team in the role of Chief Executive Officer.



Rocky leaves BuildDirect Technologies where he was a Senior Director responsible for building and scaling digital products across the customer journey leveraging design thinking.

Prior to this role he was Head of Digital Products and Innovation for Home Depot Supply (HD Supply), in Atlanta, GA. Rocky also teaches at APICS The Association for Supply Chain Management in Chicago, at Product School in San Francisco, and helps students achieve product market fit at Stanford University. He is a Certified Supply Chain Professional and Certified in Production & Inventory Management. He completed two graduate degrees in business management, the last at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

“NECI believes the supply chain industry is going through a deep re-invention as the pandemic changes priorities. Aspiring and experienced managers need to know how to keep up with the ever-changing global supply chain demands. Online training and skills-based certifications will increase their ability to manage risk and add measurable value to their customers, organization, and career,” says Maureen Sullivan. “Rocky’s deep customer empathy and understanding of these complex issues plus his global experience across multiple industries will help us deliver the right content at the right time to the private sector globally, while continuing to serve our public sector clients with our popular online and classroom procurement training.”

About NECI

National Education Consulting Inc . (NECI) has been helping organizations maximize the value of procurement and contracting activities for nearly thirty years. Incorporating the latest developments in adult education and curriculum design, our online, classroom and blended learning options capture the latest legal, practical and business developments to empower procurement professionals to improve contract outcomes.