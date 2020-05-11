

The Annual General Meeting of Team Tankers International Ltd. was held today, 11 May 2020, at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda.



All resolutions were adopted in accordance with the proposals set out in the notice of the meeting distributed on 17 April 2020.



The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached hereto.











This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

