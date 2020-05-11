Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 11 May 2020 – As part of the up to DKK 17 billion 2020 share repurchase programme, Novo Nordisk A/S has now initiated a new share repurchase programme for an amount of up to DKK 2.6 billion in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules”).

For that purpose, Novo Nordisk A/S has appointed Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, as lead manager to execute the programme independently and without influence from Novo Nordisk A/S. The purpose of the programme is to reduce the company’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes. Under the agreement, Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, will repurchase B shares on behalf of Novo Nordisk A/S during the trading period starting 12 May 2020 and ending on 4 August 2020.

A maximum of 220,900,851 B shares in total can be bought during the trading period. The maximum number of B shares that can be repurchased on a single trading day may not exceed 20% of the average daily trading volume of Novo Nordisk B shares on the trading venue, on which the purchase takes place, in the preceding 20 trading days of the purchase (excluding the day of the purchase). At least once every seven trading days, Novo Nordisk A/S will issue an announcement in respect of the transactions made under the repurchase programme.

