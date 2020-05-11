San Antonio, TX, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® Tomatoes announced on May 4th that seasoned financial executive Frederic Steunou will join the ranks of its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

“Fred brings a depth of experience to his role as leader for our company and our financial team,” said NatureSweet® CEO and President Rodolfo Spielmann. “He is extremely well-suited to help guide NatureSweet through our transformation from the undisputed leader in Snacking Tomatoes into the single-source solution for greenhouse vegetables for our customers, accelerating growth and reinforcing our commitment to consistently deliver the best quality produce to our customers and consumers.”

Frederic joins NatureSweet® from Mars, where he was CFO for Latin America Petcare. Prior to several stints as CFO for Mars, his career took him and his family to the US, Canada, Poland, South Korea, Algeria, Gabon, and France, working across many categories and companies. He is a committed leader, team player and is very excited to join a team where success means making a true direct difference in thousands of lives.

"I can’t imagine a more exciting time to join NatureSweet,” Steunou said. “I believe the potential for growth is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people at NatureSweet along with the strong product portfolio. I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive consistent sales and profit expansion for many years.”



In addition to his new role at NatureSweet®, Steunou also serves as a board member and Shareholder for ASG Studio, an organization that gathers professionals from broadcasting and cultural engineering who develop and accompany projects which make sense with a poetic/artistic line. Fred, his wife Stephanie and their two sons will be relocating to NatureSweet’s headquarters of San Antonio, TX this summer.

About NatureSweet Tomatoes™

NatureSweet Tomatoes ™ is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet™ produce guarantees great taste all year round. NatureSweet™ produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 7,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet™ is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

Attachment

Lori Castillo NS Brands, LTD 210.861.5320 loricastillo@naturesweet.com