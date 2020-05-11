- Total revenue of $120.6 million - 
- Total Epidiolex® net product sales of $116.1 million - 
- Conference call today at 4:30 p.m. EDT –

LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: GWPH), a world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, today announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“In the first quarter of 2020, we have seen continued strength of the Epidiolex brand in both the U.S. and Europe and remain confident about prospects for growth in the remainder of the year. Having been granted priority review by the FDA for our proposed label expansion to include TSC, our US commercial team is actively preparing for the launch of this indication in August,” stated Justin Gover, GW’s CEO. “In this current environment caused by COVID-19, we have been able to support the epilepsy community remotely and maintain production of Epidiolex, while taking necessary steps to maintain the wellbeing of our employees. Looking ahead, GW is well placed to emerge strongly from the COVID-19 crisis with significant growth prospects for Epidiolex in the US and Europe, important pipeline clinical trials ready to execute, a strong balance sheet, and an unparalleled leading position in cannabinoid science.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $120.6 million compared to $39.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019
  • Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $8.0 million compared to a net loss of $50.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019
  • Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020 were $500.9 million compared to $536.9 million as of December 31, 2019

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Epidiolex (cannabidiol) progress:
    • Total Q1 net product sales of Epidiolex of $116.1 million
    • U.S. commercial update
      • U.S. Epidiolex Q1 net product sales of $106.1 million
      • August commercial launch planned for TSC indication; July 31 PDUFA date
      • Epidiolex descheduled by the DEA
      • Payer discussions focused on pending TSC approval and expanding coverage
    • European commercial update
      • Successful commercial launches in Germany and UK
      • Important pricing & reimbursement progress in Germany & Italy. Commercial launches in France, Spain and Italy on track for later this year
      • TSC EMA submission accepted for review
    • Clinical progress with additional indications to broaden addressable market
      • Phase 3 trial in Rett Syndrome (recruitment temporarily on hold)
      • Several new formulations of CBD advancing into additional Phase 1 studies in 2020, including modified oral solution and capsule
    • Strengthening commercial exclusivity
      • Orphan exclusivity in both the U.S. and EU
      • 10 granted patents listed in Orange Book with expiry dates to 2035, including 1 patent recently granted broadly covering use in LGS and Dravet syndrome
      • Epidiolex composition patent application in process
      • 1 new allowed patent covering seizure sub-type use in Dravet syndrome expected to grant in Q2 2020
      • TSC patent applications under review with initial grant expected in 2020
  • Pipeline progress
    • Start of new clinical programs delayed until H2 2020 due to current COVID restrictions
    • Nabiximols (Sativex® outside of the US)
      • Multiple Sclerosis spasticity
        • US pivotal clinical program expected to commence in H2 2020 to augment existing data package
        • 3 positive Phase 3 trials completed in Europe
      • Spinal cord injury spasticity - clinical program expected to commence in H2 2020
      • PTSD – clinical program expected to commence in H2 2020
    • Schizophrenia (GWP42003)
      • Phase 2b trial expected to commence H2 2020
    • CBDV in autism
      • 30-patient open label study in autism
      • Investigator-led 100 patient placebo-controlled trial in autism
      • Open label study in Rett syndrome and seizures
    • Neonatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (NHIE) intravenous CBD program commenced
      • Phase 1b safety study in patients continues to recruit due to emergency care environment
      • Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations granted from FDA and EMA

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)

  March 31,  December 31, 
  2020  2019 
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $500,935  $536,933 
Accounts receivable, net  62,209   48,883 
Inventory  89,056   85,528 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  20,546   28,292 
Total current assets  672,746   699,636 
Property, plant, and equipment, net  122,882   127,765 
Operating lease assets  23,199   24,916 
Intangible assets  5,951    
Goodwill  6,959   6,959 
Deferred tax assets  18,123   18,123 
Other assets  4,517   4,850 
Total assets $854,377  $882,249 
Liabilities and stockholders equity        
Accounts payable $18,345  $9,990 
Accrued liabilities  77,479   99,374 
Current tax liabilities  998   437 
Other current liabilities  6,650   7,760 
Total current liabilities  103,472   117,561 
Long-term liabilities:        
Finance lease liabilities  5,157   5,573 
Operating lease liabilities  20,028   21,650 
Other liabilities  10,715   11,431 
Total long-term liabilities  35,900   38,654 
Total liabilities  139,372   156,215 
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock - Ordinary shares par value £0.001;
  372,562,088 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020;
  371,068,436 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019		  573   570 
Additional paid-in capital  1,643,407   1,632,046 
Accumulated deficit  (845,924)  (837,959)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (83,051)  (68,623)
Total stockholders’ equity  715,005   726,034 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $854,377  $882,249 


GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2020  2019 
Revenues        
Product net sales $120,532  $38,974 
Other revenue  101   273 
Total revenues  120,633   39,247 
Operating expenses        
Cost of product sales  10,769   5,131 
Research and development  45,874   30,375 
Selling, general and administrative  71,183   55,078 
Total operating expenses  127,826   90,584 
Loss from operations  (7,193)  (51,337)
Interest income  1,269   2,087 
Interest expense  (284)  (265)
Foreign exchange loss  (20)  (1,114)
Loss before income taxes  (6,228)  (50,629)
Income tax expense (benefit)  1,737   (565)
Net loss $(7,965) $(50,064)
         
Net loss per share:        
Basic $(0.02) $(0.14)
Diluted $(0.02) $(0.14)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic  373,831   369,823 
Diluted  373,831   369,823 


GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2020  2019 
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net loss $(7,965) $(50,064)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in
  operating activities:		        
Foreign exchange loss  60   797 
Share-based compensation  11,361   11,142 
Depreciation and amortization  2,656   2,417 
Other  27    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net  (13,630)  (14,998)
Inventory  (8,928)  (14,295)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  5,377   (874)
Other assets  885   659 
Accounts payable  8,585   1,998 
Current tax liabilities  1,726   (654)
Accrued liabilities  (16,953)  6,328 
Other liabilities  (1,799)  (838)
Net cash used in operating activities  (18,598)  (58,382)
Cash flows from investing activities        
Additions to property, plant and equipment  (6,361)  (12,087)
Additions to capitalized software  (535)  (199)
Additions to intangible assets  (6,404)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (13,300)  (12,286)
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  3   773 
Payments on finance leases  (73)  (179)
Payments on landlord financing obligation  (143)  (138)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (213)  456 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash  (3,887)  384 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (35,998)  (69,828)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  536,933   591,497 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $500,935  $521,669 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Income taxes paid  10   88 
Interest paid  285   265 
Supplemental disclosure of noncash information:        
Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued liabilities  1,661   714 
Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for operating liabilities  275    