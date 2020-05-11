NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and recent company developments.
Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The first few months of 2020 have undoubtedly been the most impactful and exciting in our Company’s history. We kicked off the year with the initiation of our first rolling regulatory submission for umbralisib in both MZL and FL and most recently reported positive topline results from our UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial evaluating our proprietary U2 combination in patients with CLL. This positive outcome marks a major step forward in our mission of developing the best possible combination treatment options for patients with B-cell diseases.” Mr. Weiss continued, “We now have three successful pivotal data sets which we believe have the potential to support regulatory approvals across MZL, FL and CLL. With more than $150 million proforma in cash on our balance sheet, we are well funded through and beyond our next set of key milestones, including the release of topline data from the ULTIMATE MS Phase 3 program, submission of an NDA/BLA for U2 in CLL, and hopefully, our first approval for umbralisib in MZL and FL, all of which are targeted to occur over approximately the next 9 months.”
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.
TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing multiple therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, which may lead to a differentiated safety profile. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought into Phase 1 clinical development its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, cosibelimab (TG-1501), its covalently-bound Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, TG-1701, as well as its anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody, TG-1801. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.
Cautionary Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition to the risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are the following: the risk that the final analysis of the UNITY-NHL MZL or FL cohorts will be insufficient to support FDA approval of umbralisib, or, if supportive of approval, will not be supportive of a differentiated profile; the risk that we are unable to successfully deliver the complete data set from the UNITY-CLL trial or prepare a regulatory submission on schedule as planned; the risk that the final analysis of the UNITY-CLL study will be insufficient to support FDA approval of the combination regimen of umbralisib and ublituximab in CLL or, if supportive of approval, will not be supportive of a differentiated profile; the risk that any of our other registration-directed clinical trials, including the ULTIMATE I & II trials, as designed or amended may not be sufficient or acceptable to support regulatory submission or approval; the risk that achievement of the milestones we project, including anticipated regulatory submissions based on UNITY-NHL and UNITY-CLL, preparation of the full data set from UNITY-CLL, the completion of the ULTIMATE I & II trials, and advancements of our early pipeline will be delayed due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the evolving and unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic, available resources, program reprioritization, and requests from FDA or foreign regulators; the risk that we are not able to successfully and cost effectively complete all the preclinical, clinical and CMC requirements necessary to support regulatory submissions; the risk that we are unable to manage cash in line with our expectations and meet our development milestones and/or continue our operations without raising capital; the risk that we are unable to raise capital on acceptable terms; the risk that early clinical trial results that may have influenced our decision to proceed with additional clinical trials may not be replicated; and other risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.tgtherapeutics.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.
CONTACT:
Jenna Bosco
Senior Vice President,
Corporate Communications
TG Therapeutics, Inc.
Telephone: 212.554.4351
Email: ir@tgtxinc.com
TG Therapeutics, Inc.
Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data
Statements of Operations Information (in thousands, except share and per share amounts; unaudited):
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|License revenue
|$
|38
|$
|38
|Costs and expenses:
|Research and development
|Non-cash compensation
|1,979
|1,489
|Other research and development
|34,043
|30,896
|Total research and development
|36,022
|32,385
|General and administrative
|Non-cash compensation
|9,089
|393
|Other general and administrative
|5,172
|1,949
|Total general and administrative
|14,261
|2,342
|Total operating expenses
|50,283
|34,727
|Operating loss
|(50,245
|)
|(34,689
|)
|Other (income) expense:
|Interest expense
|1,201
|774
|Other income
|(330
|)
|(307
|)
|Total other (income) expense
|871
|467
|Consolidated net loss
|$
|(51,116
|)
|$
|(35,156
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.48
|)
|$
|(0.43
|)
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|105,461,892
|81,174,301
Condensed Balance Sheet Information (in thousands):
|March 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2019*
|Cash, cash equivalents and investment securities
|$
|78,335
|$
|140,435
|Total assets
|101,849
|163,014
|Accumulated deficit
|(752,332
|)
|(701,216
|)
|Total (deficit) equity
|(1,353
|)
|38,615
* Condensed from audited financial statements
