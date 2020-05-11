VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xineoh Technologies Inc. (“Xineoh” or the “Company”) announces that it has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”), as its principal Canadian regulator, for a decision deeming it to have ceased to be a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta.

If the requested decision is made by the BCSC, Xineoh will no longer be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction of Canada and, as a result, will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents with Canadian securities regulators. In addition, there will be resale restrictions on the securities of the Company that have been issued to securityholders pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions. Securityholders resident in Canada are advised to seek Canadian legal advice prior to any resale of their common shares of the Company.

Xineoh will continue to be subject to corporate law requirements under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to prepare and distribute audited annual financial statements and hold annual meetings of shareholders. If the application is granted, Xineoh’s regulatory compliance costs will be significantly reduced, allowing it to apply more funds towards the development of its platform for predicting consumer behavior with AI.

Any securityholders seeking to provide comments or objections with respect to this application should submit them on or before June 11, 2020 by email to Xineoh’s Corporate Secretary at spaine@kingandbay.com or by mail/courier to Attention: Corporate Secretary, Xineoh Technologies Inc., 1240 – 1140 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6E 4G1.

About Xineoh Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2014, Xineoh offers a platform for predicting consumer behavior with AI. We pride ourselves in helping our clients out-predict their competition.

For more information on Xineoh, please visit our website at https://www.xineoh.com/ .

