WARREN, N.J., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH), (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”) a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary and infectious lung diseases, today provided a clinical program update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“Bellerophon continues to advance its robust clinical program for INOpulse® to address multiple cardiopulmonary and infectious lung diseases,” said Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Bellerophon. “We are excited that we have received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase 3 study of INOpulse in patients diagnosed with COVID-19. This study will provide the required clinical data for potential regulatory approval and builds upon the experience we have gained through emergency access, which has enabled more than 50 COVID-19 patients in the U.S. to receive INOpulse therapy. We have applied for federal funding, through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to support this Phase 3 clinical study.”
“In addition, we have completed our End-of-Phase 2 meetings with the FDA, and reached alignment with the agency on the key parameters of our upcoming pivotal Phase 3 trial of INOpulse for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary fibrosis (PH-PF). We previously reported positive top-line results from our Phase 2 study and have agreement with the FDA to use the same endpoint in the pivotal Phase 3 study,” concluded Mr. Tenenbaum.
Clinical Program Highlights:
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
PH-PF
Pulmonary Hypertension-Sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc)
Corporate Finance Update:
First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Financial Results
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported an operating loss of $4.1 million, compared to $4.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019.
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $5.0 million, or $(1.08) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or $(0.18) per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 included an expense of $0.9 million due to a change in fair value of common stock warrant liability, as compared to an income of $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Net income for the first quarter of 2019 also included $1.8 million of tax income from the sale of the New Jersey state 2017 NOLs. The proceeds from the sale of the New Jersey state 2018 NOLs were received in the second quarter of 2020.
Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $2.2 million, compared to $2.3 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to decreased research and development infrastructure cost.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $1.9 million, compared to $2.0 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to lower stock-based compensation.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $8.6 million, compared to $9.9 million at December 31, 2019. In April 2020, Bellerophon closed a registered direct offering of 1,275,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $12.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $15.3 million. In May 2020, Bellerophon received an additional $2.0 million in cash from the sale of the Company’s 2018 New Jersey state NOLs and R&D tax credits.
About Bellerophon
Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary and infectious lung diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about Bellerophon’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the clinical development of its product candidates, regulatory actions with respect to the Company’s clinical trials and expectations regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash balance to fund clinical trials, operating expenses and capital expenditures, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks and uncertainties relating to INOpulse® not proving to be an effective treatment for COVID-19 or approved for marketing by the FDA, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the FDA’s substantial discretion in the approval process, availability of funding sufficient for our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Bellerophon’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.
BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands except share and per share data)
|As of
|As of
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,595
|$
|9,874
|Restricted cash
|103
|103
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|349
|405
|Total current assets
|9,047
|10,382
|Restricted cash, non-current
|300
|300
|Right of use assets, net
|1,961
|2,110
|Property and equipment, net
|270
|316
|Total assets
|$
|11,578
|$
|13,108
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,220
|$
|3,106
|Accrued research and development
|1,785
|2,117
|Accrued expenses
|2,101
|1,703
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|669
|658
|Total current liabilities
|6,775
|7,584
|Long term operating lease liabilities
|$
|1,489
|$
|1,659
|Common stock warrant liability
|1,168
|274
|Total liabilities
|9,432
|9,517
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized and 4,857,393 and 4,580,127 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|49
|46
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|—
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|196,830
|193,308
|Accumulated deficit
|(194,733
|)
|(189,763
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,146
|3,591
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|11,578
|$
|13,108
BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|2,238
|$
|2,305
|General and administrative
|1,872
|2,037
|Total operating expenses
|4,110
|4,342
|Loss from operations
|(4,110
|)
|(4,342
|)
|Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
|(894
|)
|1,616
|Interest and other income, net
|34
|130
|Pre-tax loss
|(4,970
|)
|(2,596
|)
|Income tax benefit
|—
|1,801
|Net loss
|$
|(4,970
|)
|$
|(795
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|4,615,046
|4,346,109
|Diluted
|4,615,046
|4,346,109
|Net loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(1.08
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(1.08
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.
Warren, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
